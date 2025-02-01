Is Manchester United vs Crystal Palace on TV? How to watch United Palace live streams

Watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace to see if the Eagles can become the latest Premier League side to win at Old Trafford. This guide explains how to watch Man United vs Crystal Palace online via live stream, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Man United vs Crystal Palace key information • Date: Sunday, 2 February 2025 • Kick-off time: 2pm GMT / 9am ET • Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester • TV channels: Peacock (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Manchester United may have battled their way to a 1-0 win at Fulham last week and delivered an improved display in their Europa League victory over FCSB on Thursday, but their home form remains a major concern.

The Red Devils have lost four of their six league matches at Old Trafford, including last time out when they were outplayed by Brighton. Manager Ruben Amorim will want to address this poor run as quickly as possible and may decide to play Kobbie Mainoo in a more advanced role after his excellent performance in Europe.

Crystal Palace will also be determined to bounce back after their good run was brought to an end by Brentford last week. Oliver Glasner’s side certainly have the players to cause United problems, especially on the counter and with the pace of Ismaïla Sarr and Eberechi Eze.

Recent history is also on the side of the Eagles as United have failed to score in any of their last three Premier League games against Palace.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Man United vs Crystal Palace live streams wherever you are in the world.

Why is Man United vs Crystal Palace not on TV in the UK?

Unfortunately, there will be no Man United vs Crystal Palace live stream or TV coverage in the UK as this fixture was not selected by any broadcasters.

The reason it is taking place at 2pm on Sunday - often a TV slot - is that United were in Europa League action on Thursday evening and have been granted an extra day to recover. Otherwise, United vs Palace would have been played at 3pm on Saturday, which is governed by the UK TV blackout.

If you're travelling in the UK, you're usual Premier League streaming services may be geo-blocked but you can still watch them by using a VPN, such as NordVPN - more on that below.

Watch Man United vs Crystal Palace in the US

In the US, you can watch Man United vs Crystal Palace on the Peacock streaming service, which is owned by NBC and has multiple live Premier League games each game week.

Peacock subscriptions start at $7.99 a month and you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by opting for an annual plan.

Watch Man United vs Crystal Palace from anywhere

Away from home when Everton vs Spurs is on? Fear not, a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNS and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace streams globally

Canada: Fubo

Australia: Optus Sport

New Zealand: Sky Sport Now

Africa: beIN Sport / Supersport

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Team News

Amorim has almost a full-fit squad to choose from, with Mason Mount and Jonny Evans the only two players unavailable due to injury. Luke Shaw is back in training but it remains to be seen whether he will be fit enough to play a full 90 minutes.

Mainoo is likely to continue in his No. 10 role after his goal in midweek, while Alejandro Garnacho may well start after impressing off the bench in Romania. Perhaps the biggest question is who will play up front as neither Rasmus Hojlund or Joshua Zirkzee has made the role their own. In fact, neither has managed to score a goal in 2025.

It is also extremely unlikely that Marcus Rashford will be considered after Amorim’s damning assessment of the forwards training in recent weeks.

Like many Premier League clubs, Palace are struggling with injuries to key players. Instrumental midfielder Adam Wharton is close to a return to full training but is not yet ready to be included in a matchday squad.

Veteran defender Joel Ward, Matheus Franca, Cheick Doucoure and Chadi Riad are also sidelined due to injury and will be unavailable.

One big decision that Glasner will have to make is whether he hands a first start to 19-year-old winger Romain Esse who scored his first goal for the club last week against Brentford after coming off the bench.