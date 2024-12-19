Watch Spurs vs Man United: Live streams, TV, kick-off time for Carabao Cup clash

Micky van de Ven (Spurs) and Matthijs de Ligt (United) battle for the ball in the last encounter between the sides

Thursday December 19 sees a tasty clash in the quarter final of the Carabao Cup, and here we bring you all the information on how to watch Spurs vs Man United online, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Spurs vs Man United key information • Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024 • Kick-off time: 8.00pm GMT / 3.00pm ET • Venue: The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium • TV channels: Sky Sports (UK) / Paramount+ (US) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Both sides have had up-and-down seasons but comes into this midweek EFL Cup tie on the back of Premier League highs at the weekend.

Manchester United triumphed in dramatic fashion in the Manchester Derby, beating the Premier League champions and their local rivals Manchester City in an early milestone of the Ruben Amorim era.

Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, may have only beaten lowly Southampton but the manner of the victory – a 5-0 first-half drubbing – will have sent confidence flowing back through the side.

Manchester United have won the EFL Cup six times, the last coming in 2023, while Spurs have won it four times, last in 2008.

Read on for our guide on how to watch a Spurs vs Man United live stream wherever you are in the world.

Watch Spurs vs Man United in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Spurs vs Man United on Sky Sports.

The game will be broadcast on both the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football channels for those watching on TV, with coverage starting at 7pm GMT. For a Spurs vs Man United live stream, Sky TV subscribers can use the Sky Go app.

Alternatively, for those not wanting to enter into a long-term TV contract, you can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through Now TV for £29.99 a month.

Watch Spurs vs Man United in the US

Fans in the US can watch a Spurs vs Man United live stream on Paramount+, where you'll also find the other Carabao Cup games this week, not to mention the Champions League.

You can get Paramount+ for just $7.99 a month on the Essential package, or $12.99 for Showtime, which strips out the adverts and adds a heap of movies.

Kick-off is at 3.00pm ET / 12.00pm PT.

Watch Spurs vs Man United for less than £1 / $1 in India

There are no free legitimate streams for Spurs vs Man United, but the next best thing would be Fancode's offering in India.

The streaming platform regularly pops up with rights to some big events, and offers some pretty competitive prices, even giving some away for free. Spurs vs Man United isn't one of those freebies, but at 69 Rupees for the game pass – that's £0.64 or $0.81 – it might as well be.

Fancode is only available in India so those travelling outside the country would have to use a VPN to watch the game – more on that below.

Watch Spurs vs Man United from anywhere

What if you're away from home for the game, and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to, and it also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Spurs vs Man United elsewhere in the world

Can I watch Spurs vs Man United in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch Spurs vs Man United on beIN Sports.

You need a subscription to the beIN Connect streaming platform, where prices start from $14.99 a month, but you can currently take advantage of a seven-day free trial.

Kick-off is at 6.30am AEDT on Thursday 18 December.

Can I watch Spurs vs Man United in New Zealand?

Like in Australia, Spurs vs Man United is on beIN Sports in New Zealand.

Subscriptions are priced at $14.99 a month and you also get that seven-day free trial.

Kick-off is at 8.30am NZDT on Thursday 18 December.

Can I watch Spurs vs Man United in Canada?

In Canada, there will be a Spurs vs Man United live stream on DAZN.

Subscriptions cost $34.99 on a monthly basis, but you do also get Champions League soccer with that.

