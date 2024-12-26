How to watch Wolves vs Man United online, on TV, and from anywhere

Manchester United travel to Wolves on Boxing Day in a Premier League showdown in the Midlands - below are all the details you need on how to watch Wolves vs Man United live streams wherever you are in the world.

Wolves vs Man Utd key information • Date: Thursday, December 26, 2024 • Kick-off time: 5:30 pm GMT / 12:30 am ET • Venue: Molineux, Wolverhampton • Streams: Amazon Prime (UK), Sling TV (US), Fubo (Canada), Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Wolves host Manchester United hoping to build on their impressive 3-0 win against Leicester City last time out. Vitor Pereira made a winning start to his tenure thanks to goals from Goncalo Guedes, Rodrigo Gomes, and then top scorer Matheus Cunha.

Gary O'Neil was sacked after a poor start to the campaign and there is now a slice of renowned hope that Wanderers can edge away from the Premier League's relegation places as we approach the midway point in the 2024/25 season.

Manchester United and Ruben Amorim are currently battling to find a formula after the 39-year-old was appointed as Erik ten Hag's successor in November. A 2-1 derby win over Manchester City remains his most impressive result so far.

But two back-to-back defeats against Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup and the Premier League means all focus is on a tough test in the Midlands, with plenty of questions still to be answered.

Marcus Rashford's future continues to dominate the headlines and with the striker once again not included in the matchday squad against the Cherries on Sunday, it appears more and more likely that his future may be resolved in the New Year.

How to watch Wolves vs Man Utd from anywhere

Are you abroad for Christmas? A lot of football fans will be travelling over the Christmas period, but that doesn't mean you can't watch the game.

A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, which is handy for watching football on the move.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Can I watch Wolves vs Man United in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Wolves vs Man United on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon doesn't often broadcast the Premier League but this season has rights to 20 games, split across two games weeks. So after broadcasting 10 games earlier in December, it's back to do the same for all Premier League fixtures across Boxing Day and December 27.

To get Amazon Prime Video, you can take out a standalone subscription for £5.99 a month. This can be tricky to find, as Amazon would rather have you on their full Amazon Prime membership, at £8.99 a month. Either way, you could technically stream Wolves vs Man United for free, as Amazon are offering a 30-day free trial to new users.

Watch Wolves vs Manchester United in the US

In the US, you can watch Wolves vs Manchester United on cable TV channel USA Network, or via a cord-cutting streaming service.

Despite being part of the same NBC stable, Premier League games on USA Network are not available live on the broadcasting giant's streaming platform, Peacock. That means that to watch online, you're looking at a cord-cutter – which offers TV channels in online packages.

Sling TV is one of the leading and cheapest services, starting from $40 a month for the Sling Blue package, which gets you USA Network. Fubo is another option, costing $79.99 a month (discounted to $44.99 for your first month), but it does get you more live sport.

Other cord-cutting services that carry USA Network include YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Watch Wolves vs Man United streams globally

Can I watch Wolves vs Manchester United in Canada? Canadians can watch Wolves vs Manchester Utd on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada, with all games shown. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Wolves vs Man United in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Wolves vs Man United on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

Can I watch Wolves vs Man United in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Wolves vs Man United on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Wolves vs Man United in Africa? You can watch Wolves vs Man Utd in Africa on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.

