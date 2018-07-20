Watford send free replica shirts to fans who attended all 19 Premier League away games last season

Being an away supporter in the Premier League means spending a lot of money, travelling daunting distances and messing your body clock up – but Watford are clearly grateful to their fans who follow them around the country.

The Hertfordshire club, who finished 14th last season, have teamed up with kit supplier FXPro to send out a free green 2018/19 away shirt to mark the unveiling of the new strip.

Each shirt comes with a message from club captain Troy Deeney thanking the fans for their continued support.

The 30-year-old wrote: “I know some of you getting this might not be the type to wear replica shirts, but find a good home for it among family and friends and remind them that you receiving it is attached to a lot of pride in our club.

“Supporting the biggest clubs in the country is easy. You don’t have to be there all the time – you can watch them on the telly and say you’re fan. It’s different with us and that’s why we wanted you to know it matters."

