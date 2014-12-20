West Ham 2-0 Leicester: When's the last time the Hammers were in the top four at Christmas?

West Ham's remarkable season continues. The Hammers remain fourth in the Premier League after beating a hapless Leicester side who are without a win in 12 games.

Andy Carroll put the home side ahead at Upton Park, pouncing on a poor backpass from ex-Hammer Paul Konchesky before dinking the ball over the on-rushing Ben Hamer. Stewart Downing doubled the hosts' advantage with a curling 20-yard shot.

Leicester huffed and puffed in an attempt to find a way back into the game but Sam Allardyce's side saw the win out in relatively comfortable fashion and will feature in the top-flight's top four at Christmas for the first time since 1985. It was a poor performance from the Foxes, whose winless streak continues, and Pearson's side stay rooted to the foot of the table from which - if you're there on Christmas Day as Leicester will be - history suggests you usually don't escape.

Andy Carroll scored his first Premier League goal for West Ham with his foot since April 2013, the last 4 all coming via his head.

Stewart Downing now has 4 goals this season, as many as in his previous two seasons with the Hammers combined.

Leicester have now conceded at least 2 goals in each of their last 9 trips to the capital in the top flight.

Andy Carroll’s goal was his 50th league goal (32 in the Premier League, 18 in the Championship).

Leicester are now without a win in 7 league meetings with West Ham (D3 L4).

Leicester are winless in their last 12 Premier League fixtures (L10 D2) – the longest run seen in the competition so far in 2014/15.

Stewart Downing (52) has created more goalscoring chances than any other player in the Premier League so far this season.

Leicester will be bottom at Christmas. Only 2 teams (West Brom in 2004 and Sunderland in 2013) have been bottom of the Premier League at Xmas and avoided relegation.

West Ham have never before been in the top four of the Premier League at Christmas. The last time that the Hammers were in the top four positions of the top-flight on Christmas Day was back in 1985. They finished that season in third.

