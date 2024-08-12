West Ham squad for 2024/25: Julen Lopetegui's full team for the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup

It's a new era in East London, as West Ham begin life under new boss Julen Lopetegui

The West Ham squad for the 2024/25 season is locked and loaded, as the Hammers begin a new era under Julen Lopetegui.

Considering that David Moyes leaves with the highest win percentage in the history of West Ham managers, having delivered regular European football, top-half finishes and an unforgettable trophy-winning jaunt to Prague… the honest answer is that ex-Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui will be conducting a real-time interrogation of the phrase ‘Be careful what you wish for’. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
No.PlayerPosition
1Lukasz FabianskiGK
3Aaron CresswellDF
4Kurt ZoumaDF
5 Vladimir CoufalDF
7Crysencio SummervilleFW
8James Ward-ProwseMF
9Michail AntonioFW
10Lucas PaquetaMF
11Niclas FullkrugFW
14Mohammed KudusMF
15Konstantinos MavropanosDF
17Luis GuilhermeMF
18Danny IngsFW
19Edson AlvarezMF
20Jarrod BowenFW
21Wes FoderinghamGK
22Maxwel CornetMF
23Alphonse AreolaGK
24Guido RodriguezFW
25Jean-Clair TodiboDF
26Max KilmanDF
27Nayef AguerdDF
28Tomas SoucekMF
29Andy IrvingMF
33Emerson PalmieriDF

