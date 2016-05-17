Where do the England squad hail from? Find out whether North or South wins...

Ah, the age-old North vs South debate. House and beer prices. Standards of living. Talking to people on public transport vs never looking up from your mobile phone. Wages.

It'll never end, and no one will ever win.

Well, except in something quantifiable, that is – like looking at which parts of the country provide England's squad for Euro 2016 this summer. On Tuesday, Roy Hodgson named his 23-man selection for France.

So what do we learn? Well, if you ain't spitting distance from London or Manchester then good luck to you – you'll need it...

For the record, there are 12 northerners (Chester and above) to 11 others, including Shrewsbury-born Joe Hart. "It's a well-balanced squad."