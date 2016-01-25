Who could replace Van Gaal at Manchester United?

The Red Devils have now suffered six defeats in the Premier League so far this season, including losses to lowly Swansea City, Norwich and Bournemouth, and many feel the Dutchman is lucky to have survived this long.

So who could step into the Manchester United hot seat if in fact Van Gaal is relieved of his duties? FourFourTwo takes a close look at some contenders.

1. Ryan Giggs – Manchester United assistant

If the powers-that-be at United decide a change needs to be made immediately, Giggs would have to be the overwhelming favourite to fill the breach. A playing assistant to David Moyes from the start of the 2013-14 season, he took over for the final four matches of that campaign when Moyes was unceremoniously dumped after just 10 months, the Welshman picking up two wins and a draw from his four matches in charge.

He wants the job – he hoped to get the nod full time when Van Gaal was appointed – and few know the club as well as he does. The only query would be whether he’s ready yet for such a big step up on a permanent basis.

2. Pep Guardiola – Bayern Munich manager

Outside of Van Gaal’s future, the biggest question mark in the managerial caper right now is: where will Guardiola be coaching next? Following a trophy-laden five-year spell at Barcelona, Guardiola took a 12-month break before replacing Jupp Heynckes at another European giant, Bayern Munich. The Spaniard has continued to collect titles in Germany, including three straight Bundesliga crowns.

He then set the football world alight with his declaration earlier this month that his next move would be to an unnamed-English club. Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal have all been mooted, although Arsene Wenger is in talks to extend his contract at the latter. City are considered the frontrunners, but United would be mad not to at least pick up the phone.

3. Diego Simeone – Atletico Madrid manager

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker told FourFourTwo recently he felt Simeone could be the perfect man to take over at Chelsea next season. But the United job would provide just as many challenges for the charismatic Argentine, who has been hugely successful at Atletico despite operating under a budget that pales in comparison with Barcelona or Real Madrid.

A former Atletico Madrid player, he took over as manager in 2011 and has since picked up a La Liga crown, a Europa League title and a Copa del Rey. While his 'Red and Whites' are in contention for more silverware this season – currently only goal difference behind Barca at the top of the standings, having conceded just eight goals in 21 matches – Parker suggested it could be time for a new challenge. United in their current state would certainly represent that.

4. Laurent Blanc – Paris Saint-Germain manager

Former France international defender Blanc already has one significant factor in his favour – he spent two seasons at Old Trafford during his playing days, helping the club to the 2002-03 Premier League title before retirement. Moving into management with Bordeaux in 2007, he led the club to a Lique 1 crown in 2009 and then pulled the strings of his national team for two years.

Replacing Carlo Ancelotti at Paris Saint-Germain in 2013, he has led the French giants to consecutive domestic titles and now has them an extraordinary 21 points ahead of second-placed Monaco in the standings.

5. Jose Mourinho – Unemployed

Mourinho is said to have great respect for Van Gaal, who he worked under for four years at Barcelona as he was making his way through the ranks. But that wouldn’t stop the fiery Portuguese gaffer from taking the Dutchman’s job if, as expected, it becomes available. Mourinho reportedly penned a letter to officials at Old Trafford stating his case for the position, although his manager quickly rubbished that notion.

Mourinho has collected trophies for fun ever since he first really burst to prominence by leading Porto to the 2004 Champions League title, knocking out Manchester United along the way. Always controversial and far from universally liked, Mourinho is undeniably a winner, and his appointment at Old Trafford, if it happened, would be fascinating viewing and listening.

6. Massimiliano Allegri – Juventus manager

United’s powerbrokers have proven they are prepared to look outside Britain for managerial appointments, with Dutchman Van Gaal their first gaffer in the club’s 138-year history not born in England, Scotland, Ireland or Wales. So could they opt for a little Italian flair next time around? The 48-year-old Allegri has worked his way up the managerial chain in Italian football, starting with second division side Aglianese back in 2004.

His stops then included Cagliari, AC Milan and finally Juventus, where he is currently in his second season at the helm. Already boasting a domestic double and a Champions League runner-up medal from his first season with the Old Lady, Allegri has also been linked with the vacant Chelsea job.

7. Mauricio Pochettino – Tottenham Hotspur manager

The 43-year-old Argentine’s coaching career is seemingly on an inexorable rise. Stepping in to help struggling Espanyol back in 2009, the last club the former centre-back represented before retiring three years earlier, he guided them to safety and stayed there for three seasons. That led to a call-up to the EPL to join Southampton, where he would only last 18 months before Tottenham enticed him to north London.

Pochettino’s reputation as one of world football’s brightest young managerial talents is being realised, with his Spurs outfit currently in fourth place, just five points behind leaders Leicester City and five ahead of fifth-placed United. With his young, talented team playing some excellent football, he may be quite comfortable where he is, thanks very much (as we recently discussed here: Would Pochettino be a good fit for Manchester United?). But history demonstrates few managers can resist the lures, and the riches, that came from joining one of the world’s biggest clubs.

8. Luis Enrique – Barcelona manager

What will it take for this particular Spaniard to earn the plaudits he surely deserves? Maybe leading Manchester United back to their former glories would be just the tonic. Inheriting the enormous shoes left by Pep Guardiola at the Camp Nou, Enrique found himself struggling to retain his job and reportedly facing a player revolt just months into his tenure. Yet he didn’t let that worry him too much, even talk of a rift with Lionel Messi, battling on and ending the year with a stunning La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League treble.

Anyone would be understandably loath to give up a coaching caper that involves picking Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez every week and collecting wins for fun, but perhaps even that gets tiring after a while. Actually, probably not … anyway if nothing else he has shown an ability to manage egos and keep a team focused, two elements of coaching that would also be important at Old Trafford.

9. Frank Rijkaard – Unemployed

Would the United front office dare to go from Dutchman to Dutchman? Rijkaard had a glittering playing career and is considered one of the finest defensive midfielders ever. Collecting a treasure trove of trophies during his time with Ajax, AC Milan and the Dutch national side, he then moved into management, firstly with his country. Following a semi-final appearance at Euro 2000, he moved to Sparta Rotterdam, where he was fired after just one season.

That seems an unlikely resume to lead to Barcelona, but that was his next stop and with Ronaldinho at the peak of his powers, Rijkaard was able to end the club’s six-year trophy drought. Stops in Galatasaray and the Saudi Arabian national team followed for the 53-year-old, who has been without a managerial post since 2013.

10. Sir Alex Ferguson – Retired

Surely he couldn’t be lured back … could he? The most successful manager in football history attends just about every United home game and showed in his final season in charge he could get the best out of any player. The club has been treading water ever since and who would bet against the Scot giving United and their supporters an instant lift by reclaiming the job he held for 27 years?

He deservedly spends more time with red wine these days than red cards or even Red Devils and surely the 74-year-old’s time has come and gone. But FourFourTwo doubts any opposing managers would be happy to see him back patrolling the touchline.

