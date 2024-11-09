Liverpool host Aston Villa at Anfield on Saturday evening in the rarely seen kick off time of 8pm, despite the game being broadcast by TNT Sports.

In what is set to be a real test of Liverpool's Premier League title credentials, Aston Villa arrive at Anfield off the back of four straight defeats and in desperate need of a win. Unai Emery is a mastermind coach, though, and has the ability to upset Arne Slot's side, live on TV.

TNT Sports' regular slot in the Premier League weekend is 12.30pm on Saturday, though, so why is Liverpool vs Aston Villa being played at 8pm on Saturday? FourFourTwo details everything you need to know below.

Why is Liverpool vs Aston Villa being played at 8pm on Saturday?

Liverpool's Luis Diaz celebrates (Image credit: Getty Images)

Because Aston Villa played away at Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday, the game versus Liverpool has had to be pushed back to 8pm on Saturday evening.

Premier League sides agreed ahead of the 2021/22 season that teams playing in Europe on Wednesday evening wouldn't then have a match in the Premier League at lunchtime on Saturday.

Villa lost to Club Brugge in midweek (Image credit: Getty Images)

That has since been revised to cover teams only playing away in the Champions League, hence why Liverpool played Crystal Palace at 12.30pm on October 5 after hosting Bologna in the Champions League on the Wednesday before.

As a result, TNT Sports had to find a solution to continue to broadcast Liverpool vs Aston Villa, without taking up any of the other weekend slots already occupied by Sky Sports.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

VIDEO: Why Man United Wanted Ruben Amorim So Badly

Indeed, Sky Sports are showing Brighton vs Manchester City at 5.30pm on Saturday, and then on Sunday Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle at 2pm and Chelsea vs Arsenal at 4.30pm.

Supporters can watch Premier League football from anywhere in the world.