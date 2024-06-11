Euro 2024: Who is Robert Lewandowski's wife?

Who is Robert Lewandowski's wife? The striker will be looking to fire Poland to a successful tournament in what will likely be his last European Championship.

Lewandowski is one of the most revered centre-forwards of his generation and at 35 years of age, he's had a sterling career in which he's won league titles in Germany and Spain, as well as the Champions League with Bayern.

The Pole is not the only successful athlete in his family: his wife is, too.

Who is Robert Lewandowski's wife?

Lewandowski is married to Anna Lewandowska, who represents Poland at traditional karate.

She won the bronze medal at the 2009 Karate World Cup, just a year after Lewandowski won his first cap for Poland.

The couple have been married for 11 years, having tied the knot at a ceremony in 2013.

They have two children together. Klara, their first daughter, was born in May 2017. Her sister, Laura, was born in May 2020.

"I think we'll spend some time in the United States," Lewandowska said in 2017 when asked about her husband's future career plans.

"Our dream is Los Angeles. That's where we want to develop our goals. We hope that Robert can end his career at a club in Los Angeles. At this point in time, we can say that that is our dream."

