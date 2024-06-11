Euro 2024: Who is Jordan Pickford's wife?

So who is Jordan Pickford's wife? The keeper heads to Germany this summer firmly as England's number one, as he has every tournament for the past six years.

The 30-year old's form at club level this season only solidified his spot, keeping the second-most clean sheets in the Premier League for an Everton side scrapping for survival.

Despite his consistent heroics at club and national level, little is know about the stopper's private life. With that in mind, who is Pickford's wife?

Pickford has been a mainstay in the England side since Southgate's appointment. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who is Jordan Pickford's wife?

Pickford tied the knot with childhood sweetheart Megan Davison in 2022 with a dream ceremony in the Maldives, having first met in secondary school aged just 14.

The pair have two children, the youngest of which was born late last year, with Megan regularly found at major tournaments cheering on her husband.

Mrs. Pickford has racked up well over 100,000 followers on Instagram, where she shares candid snaps of the Everton goalkeeper and their young family.

Pickford's performances this season have drawn interest from clubs across the Premier League, with Chelsea and Arsenal notably reported to be looking at the stopper in the upcoming window.

Often the difference maker at major tournaments, England's fortunes this summer could very much depend on the performances of their ever-present goalkeeper.

