Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United live stream and match preview, Saturday 31 December, 12.30pm GMT

Looking for a Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United live stream? We've got you covered. Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United live stream is on BT Sport in the UK.

Manchester United (opens in new tab) moved to within a point of the Champions League qualification spots with a 3-0 triumph over Nottingham Forest in midweek.

They will now be looking for their 10th win of the Premier League campaign when they visit Molineux on New Year's Eve.

Wolves (opens in new tab) picked up only their third victory of 2022/23 in dramatic fashion on Boxing Day, as a goal deep into second-half stoppage time earned them a 2-1 win at Everton (opens in new tab).

Kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Manchester United will have to make do without Diogo Dalot, Lisandro Martinez, Jadon Sancho and Axel Tuanzebe, but Scott McTominay and Victor Lindelof should be available.

Wolves will be unable to call upon the services of Pedro Neto, Chiquinho, Jonny Otto and Sasa Kalajdzic, while Boubacar Toure and Daniel Podence will need to be assessed.

Form

Manchester United have now won three of their last four games in the Premier League, narrowing the gap to fourth place in the process.

After a five-match winless run before the break for World Cup 2022, Wolves' win on Boxing Day moved them to within a point of safety.

Referee

Robert Jones will be the referee for Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United.

Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United will be played at the 32,050-capacity Molineux Stadium.

Kick-off and channel

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday 31 December in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 1 (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.