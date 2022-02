Wolves v Leicester City live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Wolves v Leicester City live stream, Sunday 20 February, 4.30pm GMT

The Premier League weekend concludes with Leicester City’s trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday afternoon.

Bruno Lage’s side remain in the hunt for the top four following a 2-0 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur last time out. Wolves have now won four of their last five Premier League encounters and have risen to within six points of the final Champions League qualification spot, which is currently occupied by Manchester United. Given that Wolves have two games in hand on the Red Devils, their top-four hopes are still very much alive.

Wolves’ challenge has been built on a rock-solid defence. Only Manchester City have conceded fewer goals this season than Lage’s men, whose backline has been breached on just 17 occasions so far.

Leicester returned to winning ways in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night, as they established a 4-1 first-leg lead over Danish outfit Randers. That was a much-needed victory for Brendan Rodgers’ side, who were denied all three points by a late equaliser from Craig Dawson in their meeting with West Ham last weekend.

The Foxes have triumphed in just one of their last six Premier League outings and hopes of European qualification are fading fast. Rodgers is now the favourite in the managerial sack race and his team’s defensive woes show no signs of ending: only three clubs in the division have conceded more goals than Leicester this term.

Wolves will have to make do without Pedro Neto, Willy Boly and Yerson Mosquera on Sunday afternoon, but Joao Moutinho could be involved following a calf issue.

Leicester will be unable to call upon the services of Jonny Evans, Timothy Castagne, Jamie Vardy, James Justin, Wesley Fofana and Ryan Bertrand. Caglar Soyuncu is a major doubt with a knee issue, but James Maddison is likely to start after illness.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 20 February, and UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

