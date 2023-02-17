Wolves vs Bournemouth live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Wolves vs Bournemouth live stream and match preview, Saturday February 18, 3pm GMT

Looking for a Wolves vs Bournemouth live stream? We've got you covered. Wolves vs Bournemouth is not being shown in the UK, but is on NBC in the US. American abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Four wins from the seven games since Christmas has lifted Julen Lopetegui's Wolves away from the relegation zone in recent weeks. They are far from safe, but an ability to pick up vital points from those around them – Southampton, West Ham and Everton are among those victories – is giving them a greater chance of survival.

Struggling Bournemouth are without a league win in seven games – their last victory was a 3-0 drubbing of Everton before the World Cup, and their last win on the road was back in September. A point against Newcastle last weekend was a step in the right direction, but Gary O'Neil needs to start turning things around, fast.

Kick-off is at 3pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Pedro Neto has been out since October, but was on the bench for Wolves' win against Southampton last week, and appeared for the U21s midweek – nabbing a goal, too.

For Bournemouth, Marcos Senesi suffered a back injury against Newcastle, but still could be in the squad this weekend.

Form

Bournemouth's form is among the worst in the league, with two draws and three defeats in the last five. Wolves' recent form is much better, with three wins from five.

Referee

Michael Salisbury will be the referee for Wolves vs Bournemouth.

Assistants: Marc Perry, Steve Meredith. Fourth official: Tim Robinson. VAR: Tony Harrington. Assistant VAR: Stuart Burt.

Stadium

Wolves vs Bournemouth will be played at the 32,050-seater Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.

Kick-off and channel

Wolves vs Bournemouth kick-off is at 3pm GMT on Saturday February 18 in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.