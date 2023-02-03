Wolves vs Liverpool live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Wolves vs Liverpool live stream and match preview, Saturday 4 February, 3.00pm GMT

Looking for a Wolves vs Liverpool live stream? We've got you covered.

Liverpool are looking to turn around their flagging form with a trip to Wolves on Saturday, as the two sides face off for the second time in three weeks.

A Harvey Elliott strike gave the Reds a 1-0 win at Molineux in the FA Cup last month, but that was Liverpool’s only victory in their last six games in all competitions.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were then knocked out of the FA Cup in the following round last weekend by Brighton, while they’re languishing in ninth in the Premier League standings after a three-match winless run.

Wolves haven’t fared much better; they are only above the relegation zone on goal difference.

Team news

Chiquinho, Pedro Neto, Boubacar Traore and Sasa Kalajdzic are out injured for the hosts, while January signing Pablo Sarabia will be hoping for his first start.

Liverpool have a packed treatment room with Arthur, Diogo Jota, Ibrahim Konate, Luis Diaz, Nat Phillips, Roberto Firmino and Virgil van Dijk facing various problems.

Form

Wolves: LLWDD

Liverpool: LDWLD

Referee

Paul Tierney will be the referee for Wolves vs Liverpool.

Stadium

Wolves vs Liverpool will be played at Molineux.

Kick-off and channel

Wolves vs Liverpool kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT on Saturday 4 February in the UK. The game isn't being shown on UK television.

In the US, kick-off time is 10.00am ET / 07.00am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.