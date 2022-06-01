Women’s Euro 2022 final: When and where will the game be played?

The Women’s Euro 2022 final will be the culmination of four weeks of football which is set to be the biggest Women’s European Championships ever. Organisers are predicting that over 96,000 fans from 95 different countries will attend games across the tournament, with fans travelling from places outside Europe like the USA and China.

The Women’s Euro 2022 final will see the tournament wrap up at Wembley, just like the Men’s Euro 2021 final did, with the match already sold out. The 90,000 capacity of the stadium means that the game could set the highest ever attendance for a European Championship match in the men’s or the women’s competition. However, it will not be able to break the world record for the attendance of a women’s game which was set at the Camp Nou back in April by Barcelona when 91,648 people saw them beat Wolfsburg.

There are a number of different teams who will be hoping to make it to the final. As hosts, England will obviously be one of them but sides like Spain, Sweden and the Netherlands will all fancy their chances of being the ones to walk out at Wembley on July 31.

This will not be the first time that Wembley has hosted a big women’s international game either. Back in 2012, over 80,000 people watched the Olympic gold medal match at the ground between the United States and Japan. The US came out 2-1 winners that day thanks to a Carli Lloyd brace.