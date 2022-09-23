Women's Super League: Five players to watch in the WSL in 2022/23

1. Stina Blackstenius, Arsenal

The 26-year-old Swedish striker arrived in the WSL last January, scoring six goals in 11 appearances. Her signing saw manager Jonas Eidevall move all-time WSL top goal scorer Vivianne Miedema back into her preferred number 10 position, meaning there is no shortage of pressure on Blackstenius to get goals. Having had six months to settle into her new side, she is sure to be in the race for the Golden Boot this season.

2. Kadeisha Buchanan, Chelsea

Arguably the most high profile signing in the WSL this summer, Chelsea recruited one of the world's most well-respected centre-backs in Kadeisha Buchanan. The 26 year old already has five Champions League winner's medals and an Olympic Gold to her name. Expect to see Buchanan slot in alongside Magda Eriksson and Millie Bright as Chelsea chase their fourth consecutive title.

3. Mary Fowler, Manchester City

Manchester City endured a tough transfer window as they saw five starting players move on from the club. However, they recruited well in an attempt to replace them, most notably signing Australian youngster Mary Fowler from Montpellier in France. Fowler, who is currently 19, made her debut for the Matildas when she was 15 years and 162 days old, the fifth youngest debutante. She can play as a forward or in midfield.

4. Maya Le Tisser, Manchester United

With 54 WSL appearances whilst she was a teenager (the most ever), Maya Le Tissier is one of the most highly rated young defenders in the world. No she's not related to the other one, although she is from Guernsey, Le Tissier made a summer move from Brighton to ManchesterUnited. Able to play as a right back or a right-sided centre-back, an England call up looks like it might not be far away.

5. Rachel Daly, Aston Villa

You might have watched Euro 2022 winner Rachel Daly play at fullback this summer for England but she joins Aston Villa having been the Houston Dash's all-time top scorer. Daly predominantly played centre forward when she was in America and it looks set to be the same in the WSL under Carla Ward. Expect Aston Villa to improve on the 13 goals they scored last season with Daly in the team.