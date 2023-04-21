Wrexham v Boreham Wood live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this National League match
Find a Wrexham v Boreham Wood live stream for this National League clash
Wrexham v Boreham Wood live stream and match preview, Saturday 22 April, 6.30pm BST
Wrexham v Boreham Wood live stream and match preview
Looking for a Wrexham v Boreham Wood live stream? We've got you covered. Wrexham v Boreham Wood is on BT Sport in the UK. In the UK from abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.
Wrexham’s season will get the Hollywood ending they hoped for if they can beat Boreham Wood to secure the National League title.
After an incredible title race with Notts County, the Welsh club backed by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny find themselves one win away from securing promotion back to the EFL after 15 years away.
Wrexham are four points clear of Notts County after the two clubs racked up remarkable totals of 107 and 103 points respectively with two games to go.
The league leaders will be firm favourites to get the job done in front of their home crowd at the Racecourse Ground, but Boreham Wood need points too as they look to secure a play-off spot.
Kick-off is at 6.30pm BST.
Team news
Wrexham defender Jacob Mendy missed last week’s win over Yeovil through injury and faces a fitness battle, while Jordan Tunnicliffe could return after a back problem.
Wood have been able to name the same starting XI for the last two games and could do for a third match in a row as they enjoy some consistency with availability.
Form
Wrexham: WDWLW
Boreham Wood: WDLWL
Referee
Scott Jackson will be the referee for Wrexham v Boreham Wood.
Stadium
Wrexham v Boreham Wood will be played at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham.
Kick-off and channel
Wrexham v Boreham Wood is on BT Sport 1 (opens in new tab) in the UK. It kicks off at 6.30pm BST.
VPN guide
Use a VPN to watch National League football from outside your country
If you’re out of the country for a National League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.
A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.
There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the National League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:
ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)
FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!
International National League TV rights
• UK & Ireland: BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the sole broadcaster for the National League.
• International: Overseas fans can watch games through National League TV (opens in new tab).
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
Most Popular
By Tom Hancock
By Tom Hancock
By Tom Hancock