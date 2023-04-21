Wrexham v Boreham Wood live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this National League match

Wrexham v Boreham Wood live stream and match preview, Saturday 22 April, 6.30pm BST

Looking for a Wrexham v Boreham Wood live stream? We've got you covered. Wrexham v Boreham Wood is on BT Sport in the UK.

Wrexham’s season will get the Hollywood ending they hoped for if they can beat Boreham Wood to secure the National League title.

After an incredible title race with Notts County, the Welsh club backed by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny find themselves one win away from securing promotion back to the EFL after 15 years away.

Wrexham are four points clear of Notts County after the two clubs racked up remarkable totals of 107 and 103 points respectively with two games to go.

The league leaders will be firm favourites to get the job done in front of their home crowd at the Racecourse Ground, but Boreham Wood need points too as they look to secure a play-off spot.

Kick-off is at 6.30pm BST.

Team news

Wrexham defender Jacob Mendy missed last week’s win over Yeovil through injury and faces a fitness battle, while Jordan Tunnicliffe could return after a back problem.

Wood have been able to name the same starting XI for the last two games and could do for a third match in a row as they enjoy some consistency with availability.

Form

Wrexham: WDWLW

Boreham Wood: WDLWL

Referee

Scott Jackson will be the referee for Wrexham v Boreham Wood.

Stadium

Wrexham v Boreham Wood will be played at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham.

Kick-off and channel

Wrexham v Boreham Wood is on BT Sport 1 (opens in new tab) in the UK. It kicks off at 6.30pm BST.

International National League TV rights

• UK & Ireland: BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the sole broadcaster for the National League.

• International: Overseas fans can watch games through National League TV (opens in new tab).