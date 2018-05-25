Egypt squad to decide whether to fast during World Cup preparations

Ramadan is a holy month in the year when Muslims do not eat or drink from sunrise to sunset. This year it began on May 16 and is set to finish just before Egypt play their opening Group A match against Uruguay.

However, with training camps and friendlies against Kuwait, Colombia and Belgium already lined up, the squad will discuss if they will collectively fast.

"We will hold a meeting as players in the next few days then we will tell the technical staff about our decision," Egypt's 45-year-old captain El-Hadary told a press conference on Thursday ahead of the Kuwait friendly on Friday - without their star player Mohamed Salah.

"We all have one dream. We want to represent Egypt well at the World Cup."

The Pharaohs' Argentine boss Hector Cuper is concerned about the physical effect fasting could have on his squad should they do so throughout their preparations.

"Fasting is the most important issue now, I am afraid that it could badly affect the players at the World Cup," he said. "I don't think the travelling during the friendly matches will leave them exhausted, I'm just trying to prepare them well for the matches."

Liverpool physiotherapist Ruben Pons confirmed Salah will not fast in the Merseyside club's build-up to the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Kiev on Saturday.

"We were in Marbella and the nutritionist established a work plan," he told Spanish radio station Cadena SER. "Tomorrow and the day of the match he won't [fast], so it's not going to affect him."

