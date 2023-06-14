Zambia Women's World Cup 2023 squad: Preliminary team announced

The Zambia Women's World Cup 2023 squad has already made history by qualifying for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand, but manager Bruce Mwape isn't content with stopping there.

In qualifying for World Cup 2023, Zambia became the the first-ever team from a landlocked African nation to reach a men’s or women’s global finals. This historic achievement comes just a year after they finished third at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations, where they narrowly lost out to eventual winners South Africa.

Drawn in Group C, Zambia have been pitted against Spain, Costa Rica and Japan, all difficult fixtures for their debut at the World Cup. However, Mwape is still expecting Zambia to cause an upset.

"It's tough because we are playing some teams that have played in these competitions at a high level several times," he told FIFA. "They’ve got experience that we don’t have, and their players have been exposed to these kind of tournaments.

"But although we are just coming up, what I will say is we don’t just want to add numbers to the tournament. From the little experience we have gained, I think we are able to challenge any team. It won't be easy, but it’s others thinking we'll go there as underdogs. As far as I'm concerned, we are going to compete.

"Success at the World Cup will actually shake the whole world, because if we do well, I'm sure people will be surprised. Some of them won't even know where Zambia is. For them, it will be a case of looking at a world map to find out. But nothing is impossible. The results can go either way - and victory is possible."

Barbra Branda is undoubtedly the most important player to Zambia, having scored an astonishing 22 goals in just 10 caps for the national team. Aged 23, Branda will lead the line for Zambia in Australia and New Zealand.

Zambia Women's World Cup 2023 squad

GK: Catherine Musonda (Indeni Roses)

GK: Eunice Sakala (Nkwazi)

GK: Hazel Nali (Fatih Vatan)

GK: Chitete Munsaka (Elite Ladies)

GK: Letisha Lungu (ZESCO Ndola Girls)

DF: Margaret Belemu (Shanghai Shengli)

DF: Lushomo Mweemba (Green Buffaloes)

DF: Esther Banda (BUSA)

DF: Agness Musase (Green Buffaloes)

DF: Esther Siamfuko (Green Buffaloes)

DF: Judith Soko (YASA)

DF: Jacqueline Nkole (Indeni Roses)

DF: Vast Phiri (ZESCO United)

DF: Mary Mulenga (Red Arrows)

DF: Pauline Zulu (Elite Ladies)

DF: Martha Tembo (BIIK Shymkent)

MF: Misozi Zulu (Hakkarigücü Spor)

MF: Evarine Katongo (ZISD)

MF: Mary Wilombe (Red Arrows)

MF: Susan Banda (Red Arrows)

MF: Rhoda Chileshe (Indeni Roses)

MF: Prisca Chilufya (Fatih Karagümrük)

MF: Avell Chitundu (ZESCO Ndola Girls)

MF: Xiomara Mapepa (Elite Ladies)

MF: Comfort Selemani (Elite Ladies)

MF: Ireen Lungu (BIIK Shymkent)

MF: Hellen Chanda (BIIK Shymkent)

FW: Lubandji Ochumba (Red Arrows)

FW: Regina Chanda (ZANACO Ladies)

FW: Barbra Banda (Shanghai Shengli)

FW: Maylan Mulenga (Green Buffaloes)

FW: Hellen Mubanga (Zaragoza CFF)

FW: Racheal Nachula (Zaragoza CFF)

FW: Grace Chanda (Madrid CFF)

FW: Racheal Kundananji (Madrid CFF)

Zambia manager

Who is Zambia's manager?

Bruce Mwape is the current manager of the Zambia Women's football team, a role he has held since taking over in May 2018. The 63-year-old managed Zambia Super League outfit Nchanga Rangers prior to taking over the national team.

When will the Zambia squad be announced?

Zambia will confirm their final World Cup 2023 squad on July 9.

How many players are Zambia allowed to take to the World Cup 2023?

Bruce Mwape seems to have a better grasp than most on the squad he wants in Australia and New Zealand, the Zambia boss selecting just one extra player in the nation's most recent fixtures than is allowed by World Cup, with squads limited to 23.

Some countries did request bigger squads but FIFA have insisted that only 23 players will be allowed.