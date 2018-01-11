The 10 best January transfers you've probably forgotten about

Just like mobile phones and the internet, it’s hard to imagine a world without the transfer window now we’ve become so accustomed to it. Yet it may surprise some readers to learn that it’s been less than 20 years since football clubs were banned from signing players outside a specific timeframe.

The window was introduced by FIFA in 2002, with many English clubs among the fiercest critics of the new arrangement. It’s become part of the furniture now, though, with the summer and winter markets keenly anticipated by fans of sides through the divisions.

It’s notoriously difficult to land transfer targets in the January window, with Andy Carroll and Fernando Torres among the high-profile flops acquired midway through the campaign. But what about those oft-forgotten signings and surprise hits that bucked the trend?