The 10 most exciting League Cup finals

Everyone loves a giant-killing. Except fans of the giant, of course. Despite Chelsea’s struggles under Maurizio Sarri, though, this year’s League Cup final won’t be able to provide a romantic underdog victory.

What it could easily give us, though, is drama – something this competition hasn’t exactly been short of over the years.

From overhead winners to 330-minute-long tussles, managers shushing fans to penalty heroics, this selection of cup finals should whet your appetite for Sunday...