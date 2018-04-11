11 Premier League stars who won’t be at their current clubs next season

Hazard is now in his prime at 27, meaning he faces the threat of spending his best years at a club who are unlikely to challenge for the Champions League – indeed, will probably not even be in it at all next season – and appear unwilling to award him the kind of wage that players of his standing can now expect to command.

Added to this is the tempestuous atmosphere which has descended upon Stamford Bridge and the uncertainty created by Antonio Conte’s increasingly fractious relationship with his employers.

The fact that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are now in their thirties may be playing on the Belgian’s mind too. The duo’s inevitable abdication will allow other players to compete for the Ballon d’Or, a prize which has only gone to players at an English club twice since the 1960s; Hazard may figure he needs to leave Chelsea this summer or that prize will forever elude him.