The 12 greatest debut seasons in Premier League history – where does Mo Salah rank?

OK, so technically he's been here before, playing slightly less than nine hours of Premier League football across two campaigns with Chelsea. But at Liverpool, Mo Salah has exploded – scoring 41 goals and assisting 13 others (and counting), to be named PFA Player of the Year.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the best Premier League debut seasons, from Treble-winning defensive behemoths to invincible goalkeepers...