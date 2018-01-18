The 15 biggest title-winning margins in English top-flight history

Despite losing their unbeaten run, Manchester City currently luxuriate in an 11-point lead atop the Premier League table. It's hard to see anyone catching Pep Guardiola's side in 2017/18, but how does their sizeable advantage compare to previous champions' victorious margins?

We've crunched the numbers to identify the 15 most dominant teams in English top-flight history. To be historically fair (because football didn't start in 1992, mate), we've adjusted for the differing number of matches and points systems used in seasons gone by, presenting each winning margin as a percentage – calculated by dividing a team's lead by the maximum number of points on offer that campaign.

For example, if City were to end this season with an 11-point advantage over the division's runners-up, their winning margin would be 9.65% - 11 divided by 114, which is the maximum number of points any side can amass in a 38-game season. Got it? Good. Now to find out who's the best of the best...