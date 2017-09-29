FourFourTwo's best 20 Premier League matches ever
By Greg Lea
20. Arsenal 4-4 Tottenham, 29/10/2008
With just one win in nine, Spurs were huge underdogs for this derby. David Bentley gave them a shock lead, looping a shot home from 40 yards. Mikael Silvestre, William Gallas and Emmanuel Adebayor hit back to put Arsenal 3-1 up, and although Darren Bent pulled one back, Robin van Persie seemed to settle matters with the hosts’ fourth.
But with Tottenham fans streaming from the away end, Jermaine Jenas’ individual effort set up a frantic finale. With seconds remaining, Aaron Lennon reacted quickest when Luka Modric’s shot rebounded off the upright, scoring Spurs’ fourth and sending Harry Redknapp potty on the sidelines.
19. Southampton 6-3 Man United, 26/10/1996
Manchester United arrived at the Dell keen to avenge their embarrassing 3-1 defeat the previous season, ‘invisible’ grey shirts and all. But Saints stunned the football world by putting six past Peter Schmeichel.
Graeme Souness’ side led 3-1 at half-time thanks to goals from Eyal Berkovic, Matt Le Tissier and Egil Ostenstad. David May pulled one back for United to create a nervy second half, in which 10-man United – Roy Keane saw red – long threatened to equalise.
Berkovic and Ostenstad struck again to settle Southampton nerves, however, and although Paul Scholes got another for Alex Ferguson’s men, a Gary Neville own goal made it 6-3.
18. Swansea 5-4 Crystal Palace, 26/11/2016
On paper it looked worthy of last-on-Match of the Day billing; in reality this was anything but. Two struggling sides in desperate need of victory thrashed out a corker in south Wales, with Bob Bradley eventually claiming his first victory as Swansea boss thanks to Fernando Llorente’s injury-time brace.
The score was 3-2 in Swansea’s favour with nine minutes left, after they’d overturned Wilfried Zaha’s opener through Gylfi Sigurdsson and Leroy Fer’s double. Palace tipped the game on its head when Christian Benteke followed up a Jack Cork own goal on 84 minutes – but then came Llorente’s last-gasp salvo to earn Swansea their first league win in 12.
17. Aston Villa 0-1 Oldham, 02/05/1993
The Premier League’s original Latics went into the final three games of 1992/93 knowing maximum points were needed to secure survival. Aston Villa, meanwhile, were desperately trying to keep pace with Manchester United in the title race.
Despite possessing the attacking talents of Dalian Atkinson and Dean Saunders, Villa were unable to make the breakthrough, and on a dramatic afternoon at Villa Park Nick Henry grabbed the winner for the visitors.
The result handed the title to United and ultimately proved to be the catalyst for Oldham’s survival, with the Boundary Park side eventually avoiding the drop at the expense of Crystal Palace.
16. Man United 1-6 Man City, 23/10/2011
In October 2011, Manchester City went to Old Trafford looking to demonstrate their title credentials – which is exactly what they did.
After a cagey start, firework-loving Mario Balotelli put the visitors ahead; the Italian was later hauled down by Johnny Evans, who was duly sent off. Balotelli quickly made it 2-0, and it began to look embarrassing for the champions when Sergio Aguero scored a third.
Darren Fletcher pulled one back with 10 minutes left, and the home fans suddenly started to believe in a comeback. Instead, City waltzed through a dazed United backline, scoring three quick-fire goals to complete their rivals’ worst home defeat since 1955.
15. Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool, 11/05/2003
A fixture billed as the "£20m game" ushered in an era which massively changed English football. Liverpool visited Chelsea on the final day of the season with the victors guaranteed fourth place and subsequently lucrative Champions League qualification.
Liverpool, who had to win, went in front through Sami Hyypia, but Marcel Desailly equalised a minute later and Jesper Gronkjaer scored what turned out to be the winner soon after.
More importantly, the Dane's goal secured the destination of Roman Abramovich’s millions: with the Russian reportedly considering a move for London rivals Tottenham at the time, this Chelsea victory may have been their biggest yet.
14. Man City 2-3 Fulham, 26/04/2008
Roy Hodgson's Fulham were five points from safety with three games left, while Manchester City were locked in a battle for Europe. A sumptuous curling effort from Stephen Ireland and a smart finish from Benjani put City 2-0 up after 20 minutes; elsewhere, Fulham's relegation rivals Birmingham and Bolton both went in front.
Diomansy Kamara halved the deficit early in the 70th minute, before Danny Murphy tucked home the rebound after his penalty was saved. Then, Murphy slipped in Kamara, who carried the ball into the box and fired home to steal a precious win in injury time. Fulham went on to survive on the final day.
13. Chelsea 2-3 Arsenal, 23/10/1999
“Kanu believe it!” bellowed Sky commentator Martin Tyler as the Arsenal striker’s late hat-trick turned the game on its head at Stamford Bridge.
After headed goals from giant Norwegian Tore Andre Flo and Romanian Dan Petrescu had given Chelsea the lead, Kanu pulled two back for the Gunners in the final 15 minutes, first prodding home from close range, then screwing an effort past Ed de Goey in the Blues goal.
Nobody could have predicted what would happen next, as the mercurial Nigerian broke free in injury time, striding past the onrushing De Goey by the corner flag and curling home from the tightest of angles.
12. Liverpool 3-2 Manchester City, 13/04/2014
On the day Anfield marked the 25th anniversary of Hillsborough, Liverpool took a huge step toward the title with a 10th successive win.
Brendan Rodgers' side stunned their opponents with a first-half tirade topped by goals from Raheem Sterling and Martin Skrtel, but then allowed David Silva to level matters after the break with a close-range finish and a deflected equaliser. The pendulum swung back Liverpool’s way, though, Philippe Coutinho gobbling up Vincent Kompany’s sliced clearance to score.
Liverpool held on for an emotional victory, with Steven Gerrard wiping away his tears to demand his team-mates not let the league trophy slip away. Alas, they did just that.
11. Bradford 1-0 Liverpool, 14/05/2000
Bradford and Wimbledon both went into the final day of the season on 33 points, but the Dons held a clear goal difference advantage in the fight to avoid the drop.
Wimbledon’s trip to Southampton may have looked a little easier than a home tie with a Liverpool side pushing for a Champions League spot, but the Bantams took an early lead as David Wetherall thumped a header past Sander Westerveld. On the south coast, Wimbledon conceded two second-half goals to Saints, while Bradford just about held on at Valley Parade to retain their Premier League status.
10. Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham, 02/05/2016
“We don’t want Tottenham to win the Premier League – the fans, the club and the players,” declared Eden Hazard before Chelsea’s meeting with Spurs that ultimately decided the 2015/16 title in Leicester’s favour.
Tottenham needed to win to stay in the race and at half-time they were looking good for that, goals from Harry Kane and Son Heung-min putting the visitors in command. That was until Chelsea – so consistently hapless in their title defence that season – decided they wouldn’t become an irrelevant footnote of the campaign. Gary Cahill lashed in from a corner, before substitute Hazard scored a stunner to send the trophy to the King Power.
9. Newcastle 5-0 Man United, 20/10/1996
Any Manchester United defeat is remembered by fans of the victors, but this loss suffered by the Double winners was so glorious in its magnitude that it was celebrated far more widely than just on Tyneside.
Darren Peacock scored the first, his header crossing the line despite the protestations of Peter Schmeichel. David Ginola’s outrageous second set the tone, while Les Ferdinand and Alan Shearer doubled the lead after the break and made Magpies fans believe things couldn't get any better. How wrong they were, as Philippe Albert sealed the deal with a 25-yard lob – not bad for a defender.
8. Leicester 3-3 Arsenal, 27/08/1997
Although Arsenal would go on to win the title in 1997/98, it wasn’t all plain sailing; the Gunners endured a stuttering start, including this classic draw at Filbert Street. Dennis Bergkamp was the star of the show, putting the visitors 2-0 up with an hour played. Arsenal were untroubled until Emile Heskey pulled one back late on, before Matt Elliot equalised in the 93rd minute.
Bergkamp wasn't done, though, finding time to score one of the greatest ever Premier League goals. But this still wasn't the end of the action: the match endured long enough for Steve Walsh to head home the latest of levellers and earn Leicester a point.
7. Newcastle 4-4 Arsenal, 05/02/2011
Theo Walcott and Johan Djourou put Arsenal two up before the fourth minute at St James’ Park, before Robin van Persie grabbed two for himself to make it 4-0. The locals were restless, but pity the foolish fans who left at the interval.
Two penalties from Barton and a Leon Best strike gave Newcastle a chance, with 10-man Arsenal teetering on the brink after Abou Diaby’s red card.
And then it came, a truly magnificent left-footed volley from the most unlikely of sources, Cheik Tiote. The Ivorian, as stunned as anyone to see the net ripple, ran halfway down the pitch in wild celebration – a jubilance shared by Newcastle’s stunned supporters.
6. Aston Villa 1-2 Man United, 23/08/1993
Early in the Premier League's second season, the champions visited the runners-up for an evening game that displayed exactly what the competition was capable of: absorbing football played at breakneck speed. Ron Atkinson's hosts went for the jugular from the off, but it was boyhood Villa fan Lee Sharpe who opened the scoring after good work from Ryan Giggs (remember him?) and Paul Ince.
Dalian Atkinson saw off Steve Bruce to level just before the break, but Ince stepped up to the plate for United, his slide-rule through-ball allowing Sharpe to net the winner.
5. Wigan 3-2 West Ham, 15/05/2011
To stand a chance of avoiding relegation, West Ham needed three points at fellow strugglers Wigan and a Fulham win at Birmingham. All looked rosy for Avram Grant’s side as both they and Fulham went two goals clear – but where the Cottagers held on to win, the Hammers collapsed into ignominy.
Charles N’Zogbia curled a free-kick into the top corner to halve the deficit, before Connor Sammon equalised in the 68th minute. The two teams proceeded to exchange blows like punch-drunk boxers, before N’Zogbia squeezed a shot home in injury time. Wigan got the win, West Ham got that sinking feeling and Grant got the sack.
4. Tottenham 3-5 Man United, 29/09/2001
Rarely has that rotten old cliché 'a game of two halves' been a more appropriate way to describe a match than this momentous Manchester United fightback. Spurs romped into a 3-0 half-time lead thanks to goals from Dean Richards, Les Ferdinand and Christian Ziege, but Alex Ferguson worked his magic in the champions’ dressing room during the break and United returned for the second half like a wounded animal.
Andy Cole scored within a minute of the restart and from that moment the tide turned, as Laurent Blanc, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Juan Sebastian Veron and David Beckham transformed Tottenham’s day of ecstasy to one of agony.
3. Liverpool 4-3 Newcastle, 03/04/1996
Both Liverpool and Newcastle were pushing Manchester United for the title, with the visitors knowing a win would take them level on points with the leaders.
Robbie Fowler gave the Reds an early lead, only for Les Ferdinand and David Ginola to quickly strike back. Fowler’s second drew Liverpool level, but Faustino Asprilla soon edged Newcastle back in front; Stan Collymore popped up with another equaliser, and from then on both teams went hell for leather looking for a winner.
It was Liverpool - and Collymore - who got it, prompting Magpies boss Kevin Keegan to slump forward in the dugout and provide one of the Premier League’s most enduring images.
2. Arsenal 3-2 Man United, 09/11/1997
A little over a year after Arsene Wenger arrived in London, the French revolution was starting to take shape. The Gunners had started the 1997/98 season well, but the visit of Manchester United was their sternest test yet.
Arsenal went ahead through Nicolas Anelka, before Patrick Vieira doubled their lead in the 27th minute. But United fought back, Teddy Sheringham netting a quick-fire double to level the scores before half-time.
But it was the home fans who had the last laugh thanks to David Platt's late header. The win moved Arsenal to within a point of the top, and by May they would be champions for the first time under Wenger.
1. Manchester City 3-2 QPR, 13/05/2012
Top at kick-off on the final day, all Manchester City had to do was beat QPR to win the league.
A tense first half got nervier when Wayne Rooney put title rivals Manchester United ahead at Sunderland, and although Pablo Zabaleta scored soon after, Djibril Cisse's equaliser early in the second period ramped up the blood pressure. Red-carded Joey Barton then tried to take some City players with him, before Jamie Mackie put the Hoops into an unlikely 66th-minute lead.
City entered the five minutes' added time 2-1 down, but Edin Dzeko's leveller gave hope; three minutes later, Mario Balotelli's first assist of the season was larruped home by Sergio Aguero. City were champions at the death.
