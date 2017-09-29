FourFourTwo's best 20 Premier League matches ever

With just one win in nine, Spurs were huge underdogs for this derby. David Bentley gave them a shock lead, looping a shot home from 40 yards. Mikael Silvestre, William Gallas and Emmanuel Adebayor hit back to put Arsenal 3-1 up, and although Darren Bent pulled one back, Robin van Persie seemed to settle matters with the hosts’ fourth.

But with Tottenham fans streaming from the away end, Jermaine Jenas’ individual effort set up a frantic finale. With seconds remaining, Aaron Lennon reacted quickest when Luka Modric’s shot rebounded off the upright, scoring Spurs’ fourth and sending Harry Redknapp potty on the sidelines.