FourFourTwo's predicted 2019/20 Championship table
By Greg Lea
Hiding to nothing
The Championship is a notoriously unpredictable division, but we’re willing to stick our necks on the line for your enjoyment. Leeds United are outright favourites with the bookmakers after their near miss under Marcelo Bielsa last term, but Fulham, Cardiff and Huddersfield are all back to spoil a potential party.
Here’s how we think the table will end up in May…
24. Millwall
After a very impressive 8th-placed finish in 2017-18, the Lions ended the last campaign one spot above the relegation zone. They’ve also lost the services of Lee Gregory, who hit double figures in each of the last four seasons. Those goals may be sorely missed at The Den.
23. Birmingham
Garry Monk’s summer departure is a real cause for concern - he’d done an impressive job in difficult circumstances, keeping the Blues comfortably in mid-table. They struggled before his March 2018 arrival at St Andrew’s, and could struggle again now he’s gone under ex-Swansea and Leeds assistant Pep Clotet.
22. QPR
Which QPR will we get in 2019/20? The woeful Hoops who started last term by losing 7-1 at West Brom, the brilliant lot who flew up the league mid-season, or the dismal side that ended the campaign? If they’re anything like the side from January-May, they’re in trouble.
21. Charlton
The loss of midfielder Joe Aribo to Rangers is a blow and the fiasco over Lee Bowyer’s new contract was a little worrying. But he has done a fine job and can help the Addicks survive with signings like defender Tom Lockyer and Leyton Orient hotshot Macauley Bonne.
20. Reading
Boss Jose Gomes recruited well in January to help the Royals surge away from relegation trouble, but those signings were only on loan. Reading could face another battle against the drop this time around, but again may have just enough to maintain Championship status.
19. Luton
What a crazy 12 years it’s been for Luton supporters. Relegated from the second tier in 2006/07, they rocketed down to non-league and have now fought their way back thanks to some highly impressive football. It should keep them in the Championship for 2020/21.
18. Wigan
Rotten on the road, losing 16 of 23 away matches, Paul Cook’s Latics were superb at home last season, winning 11 times and losing just four. Ex-Portsmouth gaffer Cook has improved sides wherever he’s been, and should be able to keep Wigan away from relegation again.
17. Barnsley
The Tykes were only relegated on the last day two years ago, then appointed Daniel Stendel as boss and secured an immediate return to the second tier. With no Joey Barton around to wind him up this season, the German could help them adapt to the Championship.
16. Hull
Nigel Adkins did an excellent job in moving Hull from bottom of the table to play-off contention last term, so his departure was a blow. Grant McCann lacks experience in the Championship but impressed at Doncaster, guiding Rovers to the League One play-offs last season.
15. Swansea
Swansea’s finances haven’t looked entirely promising since they dropped out of the Premier League, and they go into this season without both Graham Potter and Daniel James. It could be a tricky debut campaign for boss Steve Cooper, son of ex-top-flight referee Keith.
14. Nottingham Forest
Player unrest led to Martin O’Neill’s exit, so Forest fired up the random manager generator and within 18 minutes had brought in ex-France midfielder Sabri Lamouchi, who must negotiate wages fast. Such mid-summer antics don’t point to a long-awaited promotion push.
13. Blackburn
Considering Venky’s remain at the helm, Tony Mowbray’s two full campaigns as Blackburn manager have been miraculous - halting the decline by winning promotion, then finishing 15th in their first season back in the Championship. Expect another solid performance.
12. Preston
After a poor start last time around, Alex Neil eventually guided North End to a comfortable mid-table position. Having signed defender Patrick Bauer, Preston should have enough about them to be there again – too classy to struggle, but not quite ready to challenge yet.
11. Huddersfield
When your season’s highlight is a mid-game interview with Martin from Wakefield, you know it’s not gone well. Last season was bad for the Terriers – they won only three matches and finished 20 points from safety – and it’s difficult to envisage a speedy top tier return.
10. Sheffield Wednesday
Steve Bruce quietly did a solid job after taking over as the Owls’ boss in February, but pre-season chaos descended on Hillsborough with the Geordie’s departure. They still have match-winners and Keiren Westwood is an excellent No.1, so the play-offs aren’t impossible.
9. Middlesbrough
With hindsight, maybe Tony Pulis was never the right choice as Boro manager – a relegation-battling specialist, suddenly expected to win every week. Anything could happen under rookie replacement Jonathan Woodgate, but the club has drifted since the drop in 2017.
8. Brentford
Bees manager Thomas Frank quit former club Brondby after his chairman criticised him under an pseudonym on a fans’ forum. No such problems at Griffin Park. He should keep Brentford in the top half, having stabilised things after Dean Smith’s departure to Aston Villa.
7. Derby
Losing Frank Lampard to Chelsea is undoubtedly a big loss for the Rams, as were the departures of Mason Mount and Harry Wilson at the end of their loan spells. It’ll be a challenge to make the play-offs, but Phillip Cocu has the credentials to put them in the promotion mix.
6. Stoke
The Potters finished 16th last term after relegation from the Premier League, but only lost 13 matches – the same as Leeds. This will be Nathan Jones’ first full campaign, and signings like Nick Powell and Lee Gregory suggest his side will be back competing for promotion.
5. Bristol City
Any Championship side who can spend £8m on a defender has to be taken seriously. Granted, they got £13m from Bournemouth for defender Lloyd Kelly, but invested it in Tomas Kalas and a number of other signings. This could be the year they make the play-offs.
4. Fulham
On paper, the Cottagers should be pretty strong in the second tier - although on paper, they shouldn’t have been so flimsy for much of last season in the Premier League. Scott Parker sparked a revival once it was too late, but has to prove he can do it over a full campaign.
3. Cardiff
The Bluebirds have been through a difficult time since the death of Emiliano Sala, but concluded their Premier League campaign with heads held high and have retained Neil Warnock, master of the Championship. They should be there or thereabouts in May.
2. Leeds
Last season ended agonisingly, but where there’s Marcelo Bielsa, there’s hope for Leeds. While the Argentine remains at Elland Road, the West Yorkshire club can be confident of launching another automatic promotion push – and finally get over the line this time.
1. West Brom
In Darren Moore and James Shan, West Brom had club stalwarts at the helm last term, but both lacked experience. No such problem now, and Slaven Bilic could make the same impact as he made in his first season at West Ham. Who will be the Baggies’ Dimitri Payet?
