They played for Man City and Arsenal - but who got the better deal?

Clive Allen is one of many men to represent both Arsenal and Man City, but which team got the better out of those players? As the teams face off on Sunday we take a look at who got the better deal.

Allen is a curious case. He began his professional career at QPR in the late 1970s, before making the move across London to Arsenal in 1980. His time at Highbury proved short-lived, however, with the Gunners almost immediately including him as a makeweight in the deal to sign Kenny Sansom from Crystal Palace.

Nine years later he joined Man City, but by his standards was under-par during his two-season spell, scoring 21 goals in 68 appearances. He then returned to London with Chelsea, the latest of seven capital clubs he represented – the others being Tottenham, West Ham and Millwall.

Rating per club: Arsenal 1/10, Man City 6/10