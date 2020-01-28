Giovani Lo Celso News and Features
Date of birth: April 9, 1996
Instagram: @locelsogiovani
Club(s): Rosario Central, PSG, Real Betis, Tottenham
Country: Argentina
Signing fee: £59.6 million
After progressing through the youth ranks at Rosario Central, Lo Celso earned a transfer to PSG in July 2016. Initially struggled at the Ligue 1 club but then helped them win three trophies in the 2017-18 campaign.
It would prove a false dawn, with a loan to Real Betis next for the midfielder, but he starred in La Liga and then Tottenham came calling. Despite an injury-hit start, he has impressed at his latest home.
Latest about Giovani Lo Celso
Giovani Lo Celso News and Features
By FourFourTwo Staff
News and features about Tottenham and Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso
In a difficult season, Giovani Lo Celso might be Tottenham's biggest success story
By Seb Stafford-Bloor
The Spurs playmaker has dealt with a new country and league astonishingly well, largely without the manager who signed him
Jesus spares Aguero’s blushes as Manchester City edge victory at Leicester
By FourFourTwo Staff
Enda Stevens
Chelsea beat Tottenham despite Lo Celso VAR reprieve
By FourFourTwo Staff
Giovani Lo Celso
Borja Baston could debut for Aston Villa against Tottenham
By FourFourTwo Staff
Aston Villa
Tottenham sell Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan for £17m
By FourFourTwo Staff
Christian Eriksen
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.