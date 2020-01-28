Giovani Lo Celso News and Features

Date of birth: April 9, 1996

Instagram: @locelsogiovani

Club(s): Rosario Central, PSG, Real Betis, Tottenham

Country: Argentina

Signing fee: £59.6 million

After progressing through the youth ranks at Rosario Central, Lo Celso earned a transfer to PSG in July 2016. Initially struggled at the Ligue 1 club but then helped them win three trophies in the 2017-18 campaign.

It would prove a false dawn, with a loan to Real Betis next for the midfielder, but he starred in La Liga and then Tottenham came calling. Despite an injury-hit start, he has impressed at his latest home.