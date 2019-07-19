Aden Flint joins Cardiff from Middlesbrough

Cardiff have announced the signing of defender Aden Flint from Sky Bet Championship rivals Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee.

The 30-year-old, who joined Boro in a £7million deal from Bristol City last summer, was understood to be heading for south Wales on Thursday for a medical and to finalise a transfer which could be worth as much as £6million to the Teessiders.

And the Bluebirds on Friday confirmed the deal for Flint, who made 42 appearances for Boro last season as they finished a point outside the play-off positions.

“I’m excited to be here and thankful for the opportunity. It came about really quick,” Flint told the club’s official website.

“Everyone wants to play in the Premier League and that’s why I’ve joined. Hopefully we can get the right results, get promoted again, and have another opportunity to do that.

“I’m looking forward to getting going. I can’t wait for the first match.”

Cardiff also revealed that Bruno Ecuele Manga has left to join Dijon for an undisclosed fee after five years at the club, while Kenneth Zohore completed his move to West Brom.

“Thank you to the manager, the owner and the board for giving me the opportunity to play for you, and the brilliant players and staff that helped me along the way,” Ecuele Manga wrote in an open letter.

“I have made some great friends and will be sorry to say goodbye.”