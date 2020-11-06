AFC Wimbledon’s FA Cup tie at Barrow postponed following positive Covid-19 tests

The FA Cup tie between Barrow and AFC Wimbledon has been postponed after the Dons reported a number of positive tests for Covid-19 within their squad.

Wimbledon did not disclose the number of positive results but said the first-team squad “will now all self-isolate”.

“Testing of all first-team players and staff is now taking place, as well as under-18 squad members as a precautionary measure,” the Sky Bet League One club said on their website.

Saturday’s fixture, scheduled to be played at Barrow’s Holker Street home, will now be rearranged on a date to be confirmed.

The news comes days after Wimbledon made an emotional return to Plough Lane to play at their newly-built stadium, a 2-2 draw with Doncaster on Tuesday.

They are next due to face Wigan at home next Saturday.