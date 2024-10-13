'Alan Sugar said, ‘Ring Alex Ferguson – he knows everyone’. He didn’t know much about him, either. I told Sugar, but he went ahead and hired him anyway': Ex-Tottenham executive on mistake of appointing Christian Gross
Tottenham chairman Alan Sugar tried his best to find out about Christian Gross, but after finding out no one in England knew about him he took the plunge and appointed him the club's new manager in 1997
Tottenham Hotspur had just 13 points from their first 14 games of the 1997/98 Premier League season when Gerry Francis was sacked, and chairman Alan Sugar wanted to make a left-field appointment to turn the club's fortunes around.
Seeking the advice of Tottenham's former manager David Pleat, Sugar wanted to learn more about two-time Swiss Super League winner Christian Gross. Pleat, though, knew little of the Swiss manager who had had success with Grasshopper in 1995 and 1996.
Neither did Sir Alex Ferguson, who Sugar believed knew everyone in football. Wanting to figure out if Gross could replace Francis, Sugar enlisted the help of Pleat and Ferguson - not that he took their minimal advice.
Tottenham chairman Alan Sugar appointed Gross with little knowledge
"Sugar asked me if I knew him," Pleat says. "I didn’t, and he said, 'Ring Alex Ferguson – he knows everyone.' He didn’t know much about him, either; I told Sugar, but he went ahead.
"Christian’s agent was Jurgen Klinsmann’s agent, and Klinsmann came back that season. Christian was a nice man but the players didn’t want his tough regime. I told the chairman to give him time but he said, 'You know the mood of the players' and Christian got the sack."
Indeed, after a tough start to the 1998/99 season in which Tottenham lost to Sheffield Wednesday and Wimbledon, Sugar sacked Gross just three games into the new campaign. Pleat briefly stepped in as caretaker, prior to the appointment of George Graham as the permanent boss.
Pleat tells FourFourTwo that he found being the Tottenham director of football "fascinating", however, especially considering Spurs were one of the first clubs in English football to adopt a role for someone to specifically oversee the football operations at the club.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
"Alan Sugar was a very clever man: he was the first to want a director of football, because he felt directors didn’t know enough about football and needed someone to help them – a buffer between the manager and the board," Pleat says.
VIDEO: Why Angel Gomes Is The EXACT Player England Have Been Missing
Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future.
- Chris FlanaganSenior Staff Writer
'Chelsea have done nothing wrong because they have kept within the rules, but they certainly haven’t kept within the spirit of the rules': Football finance expert on issues with PSR
‘Liverpool did the same thing to Arsenal in 2001 that Manchester United did to us at Bayern in 1999 – in two moments, we changed the game in our favour’: German defender recalls dramatic FA Cup final victory at the Millennium Stadium