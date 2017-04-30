Alba frustrated but commits future to Barcelona

Spanish full-back Jordi Alba wants to stay at Barcelona for a long time, despite uncertainty over his future.

Alba has become frustrated at Camp Nou after dropping out of Luis Enrique's starting XI this season amid reported interest from teams like Manchester United.

The 28-year-old Spain international has been a casualty of Luis Enrique's switch to a three-man defence but he played in Barca's 3-0 victory at Espanyol on Saturday.

While the situation is not ideal, Alba has no desire to leave the LaLiga titleholders.

"It's clear that, the more I play, the better," the Spaniard told reporters. "My dream has always been to play here and stay at Barcelona for a long time.

"We haven't spoken about it, but a footballer always wants to play and I have not played as much as I've wanted to.

"I don't want to look for excuses but at least I'm currently getting game time and I want to win LaLiga and the Copa del Rey."

"Sometimes these situations all happen over your head," he continued. "Not playing was unusual for me, but it matures you and makes you value things more.

"The change of system influenced things a lot. Whether I like it or not, I have to accept it."