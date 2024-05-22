Ally McCoist exclusive: “If Scotland could combine Shankland, Dykes and Adams, we’d have some striker at Euro 2024!”

The legendary forward believes Scotland have three strong options up front, going into Euro 2024 this summer

Ally McCoist is intrigued to see who will start up front for Scotland at Euro 2024 – and says a combination of their three striking options would make one of the most fearsome centre forwards around.

Lawrence Shankland goes into the Euros having scored 30 goals for Hearts this season, making him the Scottish Premiership’s top scorer and the most prolific of the national team’s three options in recent months.

