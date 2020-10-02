AmaZulu sold to businessman Sandile Zungu

AmaZulu have become the latest Premier Soccer League (PSL) to sell their franchise after confirming businessman Sandile Zungu as the club's new owner.

Usuthu also confirmed that Zungu has become the club's new president after he bought a 100 per cent of the shares of the KwaZulu-Natal-based outfit after Zungu Investment Company (ZICO) reached an agreement with former owner and chairman Dr Patrick Sokhela,

The acquisition will be effective upon the approval by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and other pertinent authorities and constituencies.

'AmaZulu has got to be the number one team in this country come the year of our centenary in 2032,' Zungu said during his unveiling.

'I think it's been the climax of a long journey. We started talking in 2006 if I'm not mistaken and today we've accomplished it after 14 years of courtship. I'm very please to be here.

'Soccer is a game I love, it's a game of the people, and I approach it with a lot of confidence that we'll make a difference. We're very excited.

'AmaZulu is arguably the strongest soccer brand in this country, not only the oldest team at 88 years old. Our responsibility as owners is to build the club to the number one team in the country.

'If we don't win the league in the next four years, we would have failed.'