Ancelotti: El Shaarawy reminds me of Neymar

Rossoneri CEO Adriano Galliani recently compared the 19-year-old with Anzhi Makhachkala striker Samuel Eto’o.

However, Ancelotti believes the Italy international bears a striking resemblance with Santos and Brazil front-man Neymar.

"Galliani comparing El Shaarawy to Eto'o? In terms of characteristics, El Shaarawy reminds me more of Neymar than Eto'o," Ancelotti was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"El Shaarawy has had a very good start to the season, and I'm curious to see him playing alongside [Alexandre] Pato."