Ancelotti slams PSG's attitude after cup exit

"It is a huge disappointment especially because of the team's attitude," Ancelotti was quoted as saying in French media on Thursday, the day after defeat on penalties at Evian Thonon Gaillard.

"There was no concentration, no character, too much self-importance," the Italian said. "The season is not finished but tonight is a disaster. I am sorry. It is my responsibility.

"Was it our worst game? Yes. Am I upset with the players? Yes. You can lose a game but not in this fashion."

PSG lost on penalties after Saber Khelifa had cancelled out Javier Pastore's brilliant early opener, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Thiago Silva both missing their attempts in the shootout.

The defeat ended the capital side's hopes of achieving a Ligue 1-Cup double, a week after they were eliminated in the Champions League quarter-finals 3-3 on aggregate by Barcelona.

PSG, who lead second-placed Olympique Marseille by nine points with six games left in the Ligue 1 season, take on Nice on Sunday.