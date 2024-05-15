Manchester United prepare Jarrad Branthwaite bid, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe's first signing: report
Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite
As Manchester United continue to limp towards the 2023/24 finish line, attention is already turning to the club’s rebuilding effort this summer.
While the club could end the season on a high when they face rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final, if they fail to improve on their current position of eighth in the Premier League table in their final two matches, it would be their worst-ever finish in the competition’s history.
The club made one of their first big decisions of the summer earlier this week, when Raphael Varane confirmed that he will be leaving the club this summer, after the Red Devils declined to trigger their option of a one-year contract extension.
With the French defender’s exit now official, it shines a light on the team’s need to invest in a new centre-back this summer, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos team prepare for their first transfer window in charge of the club’s football operations.
Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite emerged as a Manchester United target earlier this season amid a breakout campaign for the Toffees, with the 21-year-old’s impressive performances seeing him handed an England call-up.
Manchester United’s interest looks to be stepping up, with the Daily Mail reporting that the club are preparing a £55million bid for the centre-back.
On the outset, this bid would be significantly lower than the mooted £80million valuation that the club have on the youngster who cost them £1million from Carlisle United in 2020, but the Red Devils will be hoping that Everton’s financial situation may force their hand.
Toffees director Kevin Thelwell admitted at the weekend that ‘players will be sold’ to 'protect the long-term stability of the club’, amid the ongoing protracted takeover from 777 Partners which has looked on the brink of collapse in recent days.
Manchester United’s budget this summer is likely to be dictated largely by how much funds the club can raise via sales, with the Red Devils looking to bring in a centre-back, defensive midfielder and striker.
