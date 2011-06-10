Aquilani would consider Napoli move

Aquilani spent the entirety of the last campaign on loan with Juventus, having failed to make an impact at Anfield the previous season despite Rafa Benitez splashing out £20million to secure his signature from Roma in the summer of 2009.

But Juve are yet to confirm their desire to sign Aquilani permanently, and now AC Milan and Napoli are being linked with a move for the 26-year-old.

The player’s agent, Franco Zavaglia, was quick to emphasise that any approach from the Neapolitans would be welcomed as his client prioritises a stay in Italy.

"Aquilani to Napoli? I don't think it would be an easy negotiation but if the will is there why not?" Zavaglia told Italian Radio station Crr.

"I have not spoken to [Napoli sporting director Riccardo] Bigon but the player wants to remain in Italy.

"If something was to come up he would be happy. I have not spoken to Alberto but Napoli is an important club.

"If Napoli considered Aquilani to be an important player, he would be open to negotiations."

ByLiam Twomey