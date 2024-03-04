Arsenal and Liverpool told one thing they MUST do to win Premier League this season

Arsenal and Liverpool have been given a piece of advice on what they need to do in order to win the Premier League this season – by Manchester United legend Gary Neville.

Liverpool needed a 99th-minute winner to beat Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday and the Reds remain top of the table by a point after Manchester City defeated Manchester United 3-1 in the derby on Sunday.

The Gunners, meanwhile, are in action away to bottom club Sheffield United on Monday and Mikel Arteta's men can move to within two points of Liverpool and one behind City with a win at Bramall Lane.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville said: "I genuinely think that Liverpool and Arsenal have to think they are going to beat Manchester City.

"I think they have to think that way, to create this monumental shift in belief that City have [that] they are going to win the league, that this is their time of year. They're experienced, they have won three on the bounce..."

The former England right-back went on to say that during his time at United, the teams that beat the Red Devils to the title were the ones that went to Old Trafford and won, making a statement of intent instead of just playing for a draw in the top-of-the-table clashes.

"I think that is what Liverpool and Arsenal are going to have to do to take the belief away from this Pep Guardiola team because they will be thinking that it is ominous at this moment in time," he said.

Liverpool are at home to City in the Premier League next Sunday, while Arsenal travel to the Etihad on March 31st in two huge games which could go a long way to deciding the outcome of the title this season.

City went on an impressive run to overhaul Arsenal in the title race last season and the champions have been in fine form again in recent weeks, winning 10 and drawing two in the Premier League since a 1-0 loss at Aston Villa in early December.

