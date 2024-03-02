Is this Liverpool's year? 99th-minute Darwin Nunez winner keeps Jurgen Klopp's men on title track

Darwin Nunez's 99th-minute header secured a last-gasp win for Liverpool away to Nottingham Forest on Saturday and saw the Reds move provisionally four points clear of Premier League title rivals Manchester City at the top of the table.

It looked as if Jurgen Klopp's side would have to settle for a draw as time ticked away at the City Ground, but the returning Uruguay forward found a way through as he glanced a header into the bottom corner following a cross from Alexis Mac Allister.

Nunez had been out since February 17th after suffering a muscle injury at Brentford, which caused him to miss last weekend's Carabao Cup win over Chelsea at Wembley.

The South American's late intervention against Forest sparked wild celebrations from manager Klopp, who is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, while flares were lit in the away end.

But Forest's players were unhappy that Liverpool were given the ball after Ibrahima Konate went down with a head injury shortly before the goal.

While the players surrounded the referee Paul Tierney at the final whistle, coach Steven Reid was shown a red card in his protests after the game.

The win was Liverpool's first at the City Ground in the league since 1984 and sees the Reds move four points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.

City are in action at home to Manchester United in the derby on Sunday.

