Arsenal defender Bellerin makes Grenfell Tower fire pledge

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has pledged to support victims of the Grenfell Tower fire by donating £50 for every minute he plays for Spain at the Under-21 European Championship.

If Spain reach the final with Bellerin playing every minute of the tournament in Poland, his donation could reach £22,500.

At least 58 people are missing and presumed dead after the disaster in North Kensington, London on Wednesday.

Along with posting a link to the Grenfell Tower appeal, Bellerin wrote on Twitter: "For every minute I play in #U21EURO I'll donate £50 to help Grenfell Tower victims. Please support in any way."

June 17, 2017

Spain start their campaign against Macedonia later on Saturday.

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling also made a "substantial" donation to victims of the fire earlier this week.