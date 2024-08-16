Arsenal have 'reached an agreement' with their next signing: report

Arsenal have been quiet during this transfer window. It seems, however, as if their next big signing is only a matter of time.

The Gunners started the summer slowly, beginning by triggering the buy clause in David Raya's loan. Riccardo Calafiori followed through the door but Arsenal have been busier with outgoings of late.

Academy graduate Emile Smith Rowe has already left, with fellow Hale Ender Eddie Nketiah rumoured to be close to the exit door. Despite rumours suggesting that Arsenal may want to sell before they can buy, however, they could well be making another signing shortly regardless of who leaves.

(Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

A new report from Basque outlet Noticias de Gipuzkoa says that Arsenal have agreed terms with Mikel Merino. The publication has given regular updates throughout the saga, claiming that the Gunners are now in contact with Real Sociedad over a fee.

The Euro 2024 winner is said to manager Mikel Arteta's preferred target this summer, as the Basque boss looks to reunite two players from his former club. Martin Odegaard had a spell in San Sebastian, and now Arteta – who began his career with La Real – wants to pair Merino with the Arsenal captain either side of Declan Rice.

VIDEO Why Arsenal Want Mikel Merino So Badly

Another Spanish outlet, El Desmarque, reports that Merino will not be selected for the La Liga opener this weekend against Rayo Vallecano. There had been some confusion as to why Arsenal were not proceeding with a deal, with rumours circulating that Merino was in fact second choice for the Gunners.

But in FourFourTwo's view, these rumours seem wide of the mark. Merino has seemingly wanted Arsenal from the start, having rejected Barcelona's overtures, with Arteta seemingly singling the 28-year-old out as his top target this summer.

Mikel Merino is close to joining Arsenal (Image credit: Alamy)

Arsenal were hoping to have tied up the move by this weekend's Premier League start against Wolverhampton Wanderers. There is hope, however, that Merino will be a Gunner by next week.

Transfermarkt currently values Merino at €50 million. His contract expires next summer.

