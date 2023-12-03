Arsenal legend Paul Merson says Gunners 'will win the league' as they remain top

Paul Merson is backing Arsenal to go one better than last season and win the Premier League title this time around – if they can do one thing...

The Gunners stayed top of the pile with a 2-1 home win over Wolves on Saturday, taking them four points clear of Manchester City – who beat them to the title last term – ahead of their clash with Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.

And Merson has been talking up his former club's chances of becoming champions of England for the first time in 20 years.

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard scored Arsenal's goals against Wolves (Image credit: Getty Images)

Appearing on Sky Sports Soccer Saturday, the ex-England midfielder emphasised the importance of Arsenal's fixtures between now and Christmas. He said: "Five games [including the Wolves match] before Boxing Day, five big games coming up for every team [in the title race]...

"If Arsenal get through this, I think Arsenal win the league."

Mikel Arteta takes his Gunners side to Luton on Tuesday night, before a trip to Unai Emery's rampant Aston Villa on Saturday; they then host Brighton the following Sunday, before travelling to Anfield to face title rivals Liverpool on 23 December.

Arteta's Arsenal have won five in a row in all competitions (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal led the way in the Premier League for most of last season, spending 248 days in top spot – the most by any team without finishing the campaign as champions.

They ultimately finished five points behind Pep Guardiola's Man City – who claimed their third straight Premier League crown as part of an historic treble.

The Gunners' last title came back in 2003/04, when Arsene Wenger'skayo saka Incvincibles famously went the entire league season unbeaten.

