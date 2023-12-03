Arsenal legend Paul Merson says Gunners 'will win the league' as they remain top
Runners-up to Man City last season, Arsenal continue to lead the way in the Premier League after beating Wolves on Saturday
Paul Merson is backing Arsenal to go one better than last season and win the Premier League title this time around – if they can do one thing...
The Gunners stayed top of the pile with a 2-1 home win over Wolves on Saturday, taking them four points clear of Manchester City – who beat them to the title last term – ahead of their clash with Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.
And Merson has been talking up his former club's chances of becoming champions of England for the first time in 20 years.
Appearing on Sky Sports Soccer Saturday, the ex-England midfielder emphasised the importance of Arsenal's fixtures between now and Christmas. He said: "Five games [including the Wolves match] before Boxing Day, five big games coming up for every team [in the title race]...
"If Arsenal get through this, I think Arsenal win the league."
Mikel Arteta takes his Gunners side to Luton on Tuesday night, before a trip to Unai Emery's rampant Aston Villa on Saturday; they then host Brighton the following Sunday, before travelling to Anfield to face title rivals Liverpool on 23 December.
Arsenal led the way in the Premier League for most of last season, spending 248 days in top spot – the most by any team without finishing the campaign as champions.
They ultimately finished five points behind Pep Guardiola's Man City – who claimed their third straight Premier League crown as part of an historic treble.
The Gunners' last title came back in 2003/04, when Arsene Wenger'skayo saka Incvincibles famously went the entire league season unbeaten.
More Arsenal stories
Arsenal may have to aim for alternative striker targets after being dealt a double blow in their pursuit of two big names.
But the Gunners could be about to sign a highly-rated European wonderkid.
And a Manchester City star has been linked with a move to North London.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1