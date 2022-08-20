Arsenal: Mikel Arteta 'very confident' Bukayo Saka will extend Gunners stay

(Image credit: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta talks to the media at London Colney on August 19, 2022 in St Albans, England)

Mikel Arteta expects Bukayo Saka to sign a new deal at Arsenal, after the winger was linked with a move to Manchester City earlier this summer.

Saka has been touted as a potential replacement for Raheem Sterling, who left City for Chelsea last month.

The England star has two years left to run on his contract and could attract plenty of attention next summer if he doesn't extend his stay with the Gunners.

But Arsenal appear to have made positive progress over fresh terms for the 20-year-old, who is set to make his 100th Premier League appearance for the club against Bournemouth on Saturday evening.

(Image credit: Bukayo Saka of Arsenal in action during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Leicester City at Emirates Stadium on August 13, 2022 in London, England)

Speaking ahead of that game, Arteta said:

"I am very confident that we as a club and Bukayo, his family, his agent, everybody ... are very much aligned in what we want to achieve."

After narrowly missed out to Tottenham in their pursuit of Champions League qualification last time around, Arsenal have come flying out of the traps at the start of this season.

The Gunners won 2-0 at Crystal Palace on the first night of the new Premier League campaign, before beating Leicester 4-2 in their opening home match.