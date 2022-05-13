Arsenal report: Gabriel Jesus' agent CONFIRMS Gunners deal is on

Arsenal are genuine contenders to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City this summer.

The Brazil international has been in and out of the City team this season, and with Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez set to move to the Etihad Stadium this summer, Jesus could seek pastures new.

Arsenal have been linked with the Brazil international in recent months and the forward's agent has now confirmed that their interest is genuine.

“We had talks with Arsenal about Gabriel Jesus,” Marcelo Pettinati said.

“We like the project – it’s a possibility we’re discussing. There are six more clubs interested in Gabriel. He’s focused on the final games with Man City. We’ll see.”

Jesus only has one more year left on his contract with City and is said to be considering a move elsewhere.

The 25-year-old, who moved to Manchester from Palmeiras in 2017, has started only 19 of City's Premier League matches this term.

He was named in Pep Guardiola's XI three times in the Champions League and may be keen for more regular football at this stage of his career.

The 2022 World Cup, which begins in Qatar in November, will be another consideration for the striker.

Jesus worked with Mikel Arteta while the Spaniard was an assistant to Guardiola at the Etihad.

And with Arsenal set to return to European competition next season, they are a more attractive proposition to players of Jesus' calibre.

The Brazilian was tight-lipped when he was asked what his future held last month.

It’s not time to think about this,” he said. “You expect me to say this, but it’s true.

“This is no time to think about this. Now is the best moment of the season. I want to enjoy, to keep focused on my team, with my team-mates, to fight for the Premier League."

City reopened a three-point lead at the top of the table with a 5-1 thrashing of Wolves on Wednesday.