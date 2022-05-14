Arsenal report: Gunners close to securing first summer signing

Arsenal have reportedly agreed a deal for Sao Paolo forward Marquinhos, who looks set to become the first signing of what could be a busy summer of business at the Emirates Stadium.

According to Goal, the Gunners have been able to agree a knockdown £3-million fee for Marquinhos by exploiting a loophole in his contract.

While he is ostensibly contracted until 2024, FIFA have refused to recognise the deal beyond this summer - which would make him a free agent.

The 19-year-old only made his professional debut last year but has caught the eye for the 22-time Brazilian champions.

Seemingly seen very much as one for the future, it would not be a surprise to see Arsenal to decide to loan Marquinhos out to continue his development by getting crucial minutes under his belt.

That said, there is always the possibility that he tears things up in pre-season and works his way into the first-team plans of Mikel Arteta - who has shown that he will give young players opportunities.

Assuming he signs, Marquinhos will likely be one of a number of attacking arrivals at the Emirates over the coming months.

A top priority for the Gunners is to bring in a centre-forward - and an opening bid for Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus is said to be in the works.