Arsenal report: Highly-rated goal-scoring wingback to join on cut-price deal – thanks to transfer trick

Arsenal could bring in a wingback who's scored six times this season – and they have an ace up their sleeve to sign him.

The Gunners brought in Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna last summer for around £20 million and the Japanese international was a revelation in the first half of the season, offering physicality, two-footedness and positional discipline to make Mikel Arteta's side rock-solid defensively.

But the 23-year-old has been absent for practically the second half of the season with a thigh injury, leaving the covering job up to Cedric Soares – hence Arteta's desire for another right-back to join.

(Image credit: Getty)

Both CalcioStyle and Messaggero Veneto have reported that Arsenal have entered Serie A waters once more to bring in a defender, with reported interest in Udinese man, Nahuel Molina.

Molina has been an offensive threat this season for I Bianconeri, which could offer a different kind of profile to the more measured Tomiyasu as first choice. The 24-year-old is thought to be valued by his employers at £25m – but Arteta and director Edu are hoping that they can reduce that price significantly.

Arsenal centre-back Pablo Mari is currently on loan at the Stadio Friuli but with the Brazilian interested in extending his stay in Italy, Arsenal could offer their defender as part of a swap deal.

(Image credit: Getty)

Arsenal signed Mari in Arteta's first transfer window after taking over, with the Spaniard keen on adding a left-footed central defender to his squad. The 28-year-old has since been phased out in favour of the more mobile, aggressive Gabriel.

Molina is valued at £9m by Transfermarkt.

More Arsenal stories

Arsenal continue to be linked to new forwards, with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah both out of contract at the end of this season. Paulo Dybala is one player who has reportedly caught the eye, as has Marcel Sabizter of Bayern Munich.

Florian Grillitsch has been talked about in relation to a move, a Premier League right-back has been linked, while the likes of Lucas Paqueta and Ruben Neves have both been touted for Emirates transfers. In terms of outgoings, there are reports linking key defender Gabriel with a departure to Barcelona this summer.

Nacho Monreal, meanwhile, recently discussed Mesut Ozil's exit from the club with FFT.