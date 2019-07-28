Arsenal suffer Emirates Cup defeat as Dembele nets twice in Lyon comeback victory

Lyon came from behind as substitute Moussa Dembele scored twice to secure Emirates Cup success against hosts Arsenal.

Gunners boss Unai Emery had opted against including Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil in his squad after they were involved in an attempted car-jacking last week.

He also named new signings Dani Ceballos and Gabriel Martinelli on the bench, with the pair coming on as the Ligue 1 side overturned Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s opener to win the pre-season trophy 2-1.

Lyon take the win at the #EmiratesCup

Keep an eye on https://t.co/4KJlfKW7rt for all the post-match reaction

— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 28, 2019

Alexandre Lacazette limped off injured early on as Arsenal dominated the opening half, Aubameyang smartly tucking home Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s cross.

But after the break, with changes taking place for much of the half, Lyon battled back and Dembele struck either side of Martinelli having a debut Emirates Stadium goal ruled out for handball.

In a change of format, there was also a maiden women’s Emirates Cup, with reigning Women’s Super League champions Arsenal going down 1-0 to Bayern Munich earlier in the day as Melanie Leupolz’s header settled the contest.