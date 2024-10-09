Arsenal to go ‘full throttle’ in pursuit of Champions League and top flight double

Arsenal kick off their Women’s Champions League campaign on Wednesday evening, with boss Jonas Eidevall vowing to go ‘full throttle’ in their pursuit of silverware.

Eidevall’s side are in Germany for their opening group game against Bayern Munich as the Gunners kick off a hectic fortnight in their quest for both domestic and European trophies.

Games against Chelsea, Valerenga and West Ham follow over the next 12 days and Eidevall has admitted that the Champions League has a unique appeal to him.

Arsenal boss Eidevall makes trophies vow

Eidevall has set big targets for his squad this term

Speaking ahead of his side’s opening Group C clash, the Swede said: "For me the Champions League is very special," he told the BBC.

"We are in four competitions, but the Champions League and the league will always be very special to me and to the team. Right now we are in a situation where we need to go full-throttle in both of them."

Arsenal's defence has been water tight this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal are keen to make up for missed time in Europe this season after missing out on qualification last season, which followed on from their appearance in the semi-finals in 2023.

Eidevall’s side have made a steady start to the new Women’s Super League season, winning one and drawing their other two games so far, all without conceding a goal.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"That is the positive way to look at it," Eidevall continued when asked about his side’s balance. "We are putting such high standards on ourselves and we are so demanding on ourselves.

"When something is not working that becomes the focus, but defensively against Everton we played a very solid game, we were pressing really well."

VIDEO: Why Enzo Maresca's Chelsea Are The Real Deal

Bayern have netted 18 ties in their opening five Frauen-Bundesliga games, meaning these defensive credentials will be tested.

"They are really strong in counter-attacking," Eidevall said. "They move with a lot of pace and that part you have to look out for. They are looking really strong on their set pieces so far this season.

"They are well-organised, they are a good team but so are we. While they have strengths they also have weaknesses and we need to exploit them."

The Gunners host Valerenga at the Emirates Stadium next week in the Champions League, with November seeing them play Juventus home and away before the return clashes against Valerenga and Bayern in December.